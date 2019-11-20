Rome City Schools rolled out the red and gold carpet for members of the senior staff from the Georgia School Boards Association on Tuesday.
The Georgia School Boards Association represents the collective of Georgia’s elected Boards of Education. According to their website, the mission of the Georgia School Boards Association is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services.
The group took a tour through Rome High School and the site for the new College and Career Academy, led by RHS student ambassadors.
Valarie Wilson, executive director for the Georgia School Boards Association, introduced herself and her colleagues to the Rome City Schools administrators, faculty members and students.
“I really appreciate you all being here tonight. I'm especially excited about meeting the students. My fellow board members will tell you that I really listen to the voice of our students. They are why we work so hard to provide support for their education,” Wilson said.
Alongside visitors from GSBA’s senior staff, members of the Rome City School Board of Education, Rome City Commission, local law enforcement and other community stakeholders were present for the welcoming event.
Members of the GSBA were then shown the construction site for the College and Career Academy before boarding the bus to tour Rome Middle School.
Once arriving at RMS, visitors were given a special performance from the show choir, Grand Illusion. After a tour of the middle school facilities, the GSBA and other visitors traveled to Main Elementary School where they capped off the night with a dinner.
Rome City School Board member Elaina Beeman is also the District Seven Director for the Georgia School Boards Association.
“We have never had a District Director from Rome, Georgia; I am the very first one. Through serving as District seven's Director, I represent 23 schools at the state level, which is incredible,” Beeman said.
Representatives from GSBA visited Rome for their annual training session that will be held at Berry College this year.