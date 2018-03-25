South Rome Early Learning Center partners look for longevity
With a new memorandum of understanding in the works between the three partners of the South Rome Early Learning Center, officials are focusing on the longevity of the program as it moves out of its startup phase.
A new MOU is seen as providing the framework to the “scalability” of the program moving forward, with another center on the horizon for the new Main Elementary School, said Charles Looney, executive director of the SRRC. The main change in the new MOU is that Rome City Schools would be responsible for paying the salaries of two lead teachers and two assistant teachers, effectively making them employees of the school system. This change is estimated to cost the system $150,000 a year.
Under the current MOU, Berry College and the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. were responsible for funding, with Rome City Schools providing the space within Anna K. Davie Elementary along with tables and chairs. Berry used its resources to access grants to support the program and the SRRC saw to fulfilling a community fundraising goal of $50,000.
Looney said having the school system taking on the teacher salaries and making them their own employees allows for the system to bring their own teachers in to run a center at a different school.
“They don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “The scalability with the program with the new MOU is vastly improved.”
The SRRC will raise funds to pay the salary of the director, who can train the new teachers who overseeing the second location — space has been set aside in the design of the new Main Elementary for an early learning center classroom. Berry will take on the cost of providing student teachers, whose participation keeps the student to teacher ratio at 5 to 1 — every education major comes through the center before graduation.
“It really puts into each partner’s court squarely what the expectation is so we can ensure success,” said Ryan Earnest, chairman of the SRRC board, adding the partnership is a foundation supported by the collective clout of each entity.
Additionally, Earnest said it’s hard to put an exact dollar amount on each entity’s in-kind and sweat equity contributions.
Jackie McDowell, the dean of Berry College’s Charter School of Education and Human Sciences, said she is working with the school system on a literacy grant through the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement which would cover the complete cost of setting up an additional early learning center classroom. The grant does not have to specifically state where the classroom would be, so the funding could be put toward the third classroom at the SRELC or one more at the new Main Elementary.
Discussions between partners are also touching on the possibility of removing tuition, or at least dropping it, and putting in place an extended-day program, which would help better fit parents’ work schedules.
“Now, if the school district does pay the teacher salaries that payroll is off the table and we don’t have to be fundraising for that payroll,” Looney said, adding that supplies and other expenses may still be something parents should pay for. “The three partners can set the tuition or what the parent contribution is where we want to set it.”
Due to changes in the CAPS program, a state child care subsidy plan, the funding is no longer available. So the prorated tuition sets the lowest rate at $25 a week and the highest rate at $75 a week. The SRRC will continue to fundraise for tuition, with $2,500 sponsoring a year of tuition for a child. Looney said the $50 difference between the rates is paid for by the $2,500 for a given child.
However, any decision on tuition is “still a little bit up in the air,” Looney continued, but a new MOU would provide some flexibility in the matter.
McDowell said what is not wanted from an extended-day program is for it to be a continuation of the program, burning the 3-year-olds out, or for it to be unstructured, undoing the work of the day. This extended period likely would be something parents would pay for, as is fairly common of after-school programs, Looney said.