South Rome Early Learning Center joins Georgia GOAL scholarship program

South Rome Early Learning Center, which holds a Three-Star Rating from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, the highest indicator of quality preschool programs in the state, is now partnering with the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program to award scholarships to families with students who wish to enroll in the South Rome ELC.
Georgia taxpayers can redirect all or a portion of their Georgia income taxes to GOAL by making a tax-credit eligible contribution and designating that the contribution be used to provide scholarships at South Rome ELC.
The South Rome ELC is housed at Anna K. Davie Elementary School and recently began its fourth year with two fully enrolled classrooms of eighteen children each, a 30 percent increase in enrollment, almost half of whom live in South Rome. South Rome ELC’s first class is now in first grade and outperforming their peers, according to tracking studies.
“Our program specifically assists low-income families,” said the Director of the South Rome ELC, Berry College’s Teri Oberg, “and our partnership with Georgia GOAL allows you to redirect a portion of your Georgia income tax liability to South Rome ELC to be used for financial aid for these families.
Keep in mind, you are simply taking advantage of an amazing opportunity to keep your state income tax dollars local by benefiting deserving Rome families,” Oberg said. “Through GOAL, the ELC will be able to increase the financial aid that it can offer new students and potentially increase school enrollment.”
Individual taxpayers can receive a Georgia income tax credit for contributions to GOAL of up to $1,000. Married couples can contribute up to $2,500 and receive a corresponding tax credit. The individual owners of pass-through entities can contribute up to $10,000 in exchange for a Georgia income tax credit. Finally, “C” corporations and trusts may contribute up to 75% of their Georgia income tax liability and receive a corresponding state income tax credit. In most cases, a federal charitable income tax deduction is also available.
To make a qualified contribution to GOAL to provide scholarships at South Rome ELC, submit your application to GOAL at www.goalscholarship.org and GOAL will handle the remainder of the process and keep you informed every step of the way.
Complete information about the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program and all required forms are located on the GOAL website at www.goalscholarship.org.
For more information about South Rome Early Learning Center visit www.berry.edu/srelc.