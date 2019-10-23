Shorter University presents distinguished alumni awards

Shorter University recognized three graduates with its 2019 Distinguished Alumni Awards during Homecoming Weekend.
Awards were presented to Scott Shepherd, who received the Distinguished Alumni Award; Sheri Hamiter Ransome, who received the Distinguished Alumni Service Award, and Freddie Hart, who received the Distinguished Young Alumni Award.
The Distinguished Alumni Award honors a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding professional achievement, public service, or accomplishment in service to the global community. Shepherd serves as Worship and Music Specialist with the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board. He served in local worship ministry for 24 years, most recently as Associate Pastor of Music and Worship at First Baptist Church in Paris, Tenn.
Shepherd graduated from Shorter in 1999 with a Bachelor of Music Education degree; he also holds a master’s degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctorate in Worship Studies from the Robert E. Webber Institute for Worship Studies.
Shepherd is married to his college sweetheart, Traci, and they have four children: Jordan, 17; Iris, 14; Gideon, 12; and Grace, 9. The family lives in Henry, Tenn.
The Distinguished Alumni Service Award recognizes a graduate who has given outstanding service to the university in leadership, volunteerism, on-campus service, recruiting efforts or financial support.
Ransome graduated from Shorter in 2015 with a Master of Arts in Leadership. Her career in higher education fundraising began at her undergraduate alma mater, Troy University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts.
The Distinguished Young Alumni Award honors a Shorter graduate from the last 15 years who has shown promise through their professional achievement, community service, and/or dedication to the University and who embraces the Shorter University mission.
A Lilburn, resident, Hart earned his undergraduate degree in criminal justice with a minor in marketing from Shorter in 2017 and his Master of Management from Shorter in 2018.