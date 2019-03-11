Shorter University is working establish a scholarship for Bob Stinchcomb who was member of the school's faculty at the time of his death in April 2018.
Stinchcomb served as the department chair and assistant professor of Sport Management at the school. He joined Shorter’s faculty in 2015.
“We are working with the Stinchcomb family to encourage his colleagues and friends to help establish this scholarship,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless in a press release. “Dr. Stinchcomb brought a zest for life and teaching into his classroom and worked hard to help students make connections that would fuel their professional and personal success.”
The university has received a lead gift to begin establishing this endowment. Once the endowment reaches $25,000, it will be permanently endowed and will allow yearly awards to be made.
One established, this scholarship will be given to a student studying in Shorter University’s College of Business who exhibits the same characteristics Stinchcomb lived. Preference will be given to students who attended the high schools where he worked.
He was also well known for his work at Darlington School as athletic director. He came to Darlington in 2008 after years of previous experience in the high school and college arenas, including positions as special teams coordinator at the University of South Carolina, recruiting coordinator at Auburn University, and interim head football coach at Samford University.
He is being inducted posthumously into the Georgia Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame on March 24.