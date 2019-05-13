Rome City Schools will be conducting first and second readings of several policies as well as present the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget at their monthly board meeting which will be held at their central office on 508 East 2nd St. Tuesday evening.
Tuesday night will be the first public hearing of the 2020 fiscal year budget with the second taking place in front of the City Finance Committee Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the Same King Room of City Hall.
Eight of the 17 school policies and policy additions that were presented to the board during their weekend planning retreat earlier this month will now be up for first reading at Tuesday's meeting. These first readings include additions to current policies policies being removed by the school board.
Rome City Schools plans on purging its policy on corporal punishment which Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams says has not been used in years. Board members were unanimous in their discussion during the retreat that keeping a corporal punishment policy on the books was not a good idea regardless of if was being used or not.
A policy update to how schools will conduct fundraisers will also be looked at by the board of education for a first reading. As the policy stands only one fundraiser a year is granted for each elementary in the system and one fundraiser per club or organization. The new addition to the policy proposed at the planning retreat says all fundraisers must be approved before they begin by the board of education during a September or February board meeting.
The board will also have a first reading or their 2019-202 school year calendar as well as see a proposal to purchase 35 new school buses presented by Superintendent Lou Byars.
A policy that allows out of district students to move to whichever school in the system will be up for a second reading. Residents of the city school district will have first choice of which school to attend based on availability.
The board will caucus at 4 p.m. in Superintendent Lou Byars office followed by its regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. both are open to the public.