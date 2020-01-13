Darlington announced the following college scholarships reported between Dec. 1 and Jan. 6:
Carisa Brogden has earned a $78,000 Presidential Scholarship from Roger Williams University. She is the daughter of Lana and Chris Brogden of Nassau, Bahamas.
Tysen Dougherty has earned a $76,000 Academic Scholarship from Mercer University. He is the son of Julie and Chris Carter of Cedartown, Ga., and Kevin Dougherty of Rome.
Alexander Greene has earned an $88,000 Hatter Scholarship, an $8,000 William & Nina Hollis Scholarship, and an $8,000 Achievement Award from Stetson University; an $84,000 Oglethorpe University Scholar award; and a $14,000 Presidential Merit Award and $8,000 Hope Scholarship from Flagler College. He is the son of Tonya and Scott Greene of Rome.
Teagan Martin has earned a $24,000 Trustee Award, a $12,000 Success Scholarship, and a $4,000 Distinction Scholarship from Ohio University as well as a $152,000 Presidential Scholarship and Achievement Award and a $4,000 Legacy Scholarship from Stetson University. He is the son of Dr. Melinda and Tim Martin of Rome.
Karson Swiger has earned a $76,000 Academic Scholarship from Mercer University and an $80,000 Academic Scholarship from the University of Charleston. He is the son of Paige and Dr. Rick Swiger of Rome.
Grace Watters has earned a $152,000 Presidential Scholarship and Achievement Award from Stetson University and a $66,000 Academic Scholarship from Samford University. She is the daughter of Allison and Ed Watters ('83) of Rome.
Austin Yearout has earned a $99,960 Academic Merit Scholarship from the University of Mississippi and a $104,000 Presidential Scholarship from the University of Alabama. He is the son of Tiffany and Andy Yearout of Rome.