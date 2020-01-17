In an effort to get full participation in the 2020 census here in Floyd County, many subcommittees have been formed under the county’s Complete Count Committee. One of those subcommittees focuses on school efforts to make sure families are informed about the 2020 count.
“Our role has been to brainstorm ideas about how we can use our voices to get the word out to our school families about the 2020 Census,” April Cummings, a member of the education sub-committee, said. “We meet each month, and have come up with a variety of ideas and let our families know how important it is to be counted for those federal dollars.”
The census count, which happens every ten years, is considered a vital part of understanding the population of a local community.
Artagus Newell, Rome-Floyd planning director, said taking five minutes to fill out the census form is crucial for funding and even affects how much aid schools receive when it comes to free and reduced lunch.
“It’s vitally important that we produce an accurate count,” Newell said. “Representation is determined by that. In the last census, Georgia gained a seat in Congress because of the population growth.”
Traditionally, people will get a form in the mail from the Census inviting them to participate in the count. However, Newell said this year participants can fill the census out online.
Cummings said one plan the education sub-committee has to encourage participation is to set up chrome books in the schools. This way, people can fill out the census quickly inside of each school. She also said she feels people might feel a bit more secure inside of a school building.
“If they can register in a school, they’ll feel confident about knowing it’s a safe site,” Cummings said.
Newell acknowledged that some might be skeptical about the census and what information it might be asking for. In July of 2019, the Trump administration attempted to add a question of citizenship status on the census. It was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court, but it hasn’t stopped questions about what the census count means for undocumented immigrants.
“The census is not political,” Newell said. “It’s only for determining how many people are here. That information can’t be released to immigration or anything.”
“We don’t want anyone to be afraid of the census count,” Cummings said in a shared sentiment. “It’s to gather the number of people living in each home to provide an accurate way to get federal dollars.”
The chair of the education sub-committee, Leslie Dixon, said that among ideas to get more family involvement in the census includes literature that is accessible across language barriers.
“We are creating a video in English and Spanish that will be a brief introduction to the census, including the purpose, how to participate, and why it is important to our community and schools," Dixon said. "We will be publishing that video on our social media as well as our website.”
People can also work as federal employees for census count efforts. According to the 2020 Census website, a census taker makes $17 per hour.