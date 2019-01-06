Schools start back today for both the city and the county meaning traffic in some areas will be heavier than they were over the break with school buses and car lines possibly causing traffic jams.
Please use caution when driving.
With half of its 2018-2019 year complete, Rome City Schools submitted some of its student’s achievements in academics, arts and athletics.
From Rome City Schools:
“RCS would like to highlight a few of the times we can look back on with pride and appreciate the hard work of many in 2018. So, here’s to all that we are, all that we have been and all that we will be. There is one thing holding us together that remains constant and something we all can be proud of. We are one city and one system. We are Rome.”
Academics:
For the ninth time in 10 years, Rome High School was named a 2018 "Best High School in America" by the U.S. News & World Report.
Rome High was also selected as a "Silver Award" winner and ranked as the 54th high school in Georgia out of 442 high schools.
West End Elementary has earned The Georgia Department of Education STEM certification.
"West End is dedicated to preparing students for 21st Century workplace careers by providing high quality educational opportunities in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields," said Buffi Murphy, principal for West End Elementary.
Elm Street Enterprises was honored during the Heart of the Community walk, paddle and cycle event.
Eric Holland, principal for Rome High School, announced the students in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Brianna L. Cadle, Kenta Y. Davis, Nigara Nizamidin and William Stephenson have been commended in the program. Letters of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, were presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.
All Rome City Schools were recognized at advanced levels for Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) on Sept. 5 by the Georgia Department of Education.
“PBIS is a designed to help schools use data to be proactive in their approach to student discipline. This includes establishing the behavioral supports and social culture needed for all students in a school to achieve social, emotional and academic success,” said Robbie Vincent, district coordinator of PBIS and student support.
Rome High Reveals CCA Logo Design
On Oct. 19, the Rome High School Media Center was packed full of students and staff waiting to see what Rome High School’s graphic arts students had been working on for several weeks. The time had come for the College and Career Academy (CCA) to unveil its new student-designed logo.
“Knowing that we have a thriving graphic arts program here at Rome High, I thought, what would be better than making this logo creation a project for them?” said Holly Amerman, CEO of Rome City Schools College and Career Academy and CTAE Director.
Rome City Schools’ East Central and West End Elementary earned the designation of Title I Distinguished Schools list which listed them among the top five percent of all Title I schools in Georgia based on CCRPI score.
West End Elementary School has been selected to be nationally recognized by the National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) State Program Administrators as a Distinguished School which highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students.
Athletics:
Rome High School’s Cross-Country team celebrated back to back championships as the boys’ team brought home another region title, and the girls’ team placed third overall at the Region 7 5-A Cross-Country Championship Meet at Woodland High School.
One of the longest-running high school football traditions in Georgia kicked off in Rome to help signal the beginning of the 2018 high school football season. With a bevy of signatures, the town of Rome officially became the starting point for the 2018 edition of the Metro PCS Corky Kell Classic. Coaches and officials from Rome, Marietta, Calhoun and Ridgeland high schools signed the contracts bringing two games to Rome’s Barron Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 16. This was the first time Northwest Georgia has played host to the kickoff classic since its inception in 1992.
The Rome Wolves clinched a 28-14 win over home standing Dutchtown in the Class 5A State Quarterfinals and became just the seventh team in Georgia High School football history to win 40 or more games in a row.
Rome High School Boys Basketball Wins 2018 Christmas Tournament with the Rome Wolves Boys Varsity Basketball team taking home the 65th Annual Rome News Tribune and Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament trophy in 2018.
Arts:
The Sound of the Seven Hills took home Best in Class and Grand Champion in both the Contest of Champions hosted by Jacksonville State and the Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational.
Rome High Theater Presents: The Abridged and Revised Works of Shakespeare. The humorous take on the classic Shakespeare works was one that brought the group closer together while sharpening their skills on stage.
Rome High Chorus Warms Hearts for the Holiday at the Performing Arts Center. The Rome High School Chorus hosted their second concert this semester, the 2018 Winter Concert, and did not disappoint.