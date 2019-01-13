Last week the Rome City and Floyd County School boards held their first meetings, each giving updates on respective 2019 construction projects.
Floyd County Schools met Monday night where David Van Hook, director of facilities, gave updates on the progress of Armuchee High School modernization.
Ground for the school’s new gym broke in October and crews have been struggling to lay the building’s foundation due to excessive rain, according to Van Hook.
“You can only imagine what we are dealing with there,” Van Hook said.
Project updates can be found online at cdccarmucheehs.com. So far the only major updates to the site have been grading, installing storm pipes and the beginning stages of laying the foundation.
The site for the new Pepperell Middle School has been approved by the state without comment, according to Van Hook. Southern A&E has created a floor plan for the new building which encompasses all the classrooms and program needs. The project is on schedule for a July demolition and framework for the new school is scheduled to go up no earlier than September.
Superintendent Jeff Wilson said the board may have a called board meeting on Sept. 1, or as soon as the Georgia Department of Education approves the contract for the school. During the called meeting the board will have to approve the contract with the state in order to continue construction.
Rome City Schools met Tuesday night where Superintendent Lou Byars presented the system’s ELOST collections to date, and gave an update on ongoing projects.
“If you have driven out by Main (Elementary) over towards the fairgrounds you can see that it is coming along real well,” Byars said.
Byars said the crew is looking to finish putting concrete blocks in and completing roof work. Once this is finished, progress should become more rapid since the crews will be working inside, according to Byars.
“We’re on schedule and we’re ready to be in that school (at the) beginning of the 2019-2020 school year,” Byars said.
The school system recently voted on a contractor at risk for the future College and Career Academy and Byars said they have been working with architects to get a site plan. The plan is to break ground in April with site construction beginning in June he said. Rome City Schools’ CCA building should be ready for use by the 2020-2021 school year.