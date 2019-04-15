Some internal restructuring, policy updates and general information were the main topics covered in the Floyd County Schools caucus and board of education meeting Monday night hosted by Model High School.
The board unanimously voted on a number of personnel changes which included appointing current Model Elementary Assistant Principal Kyle Abernathy as principal of Cave Spring Elementary School and Jeff Hunnicutt as a teacher and Model High School’s head football coach. There were also two assistant principals who transferred schools. Patrick Hooper will transfer from Coosa Middle to Model Elementary and Michael House will transfer Pepperell Middle to Pepperell High.
There were 14 positions filled, 13 transfers, three retirements, one termination and 23 resignations. Superintendent Jeff Wilson told the board 17 teaching positions along with five others will not be filled giving the system $1.1 million to go into savings.
“That’s kind of a one time thing,” he said. He reassured the board that no one lost the job over this decision, these cuts are coming from empty positions. Wilson added he wants to have the $1.1 million on hand in case of an emergency.
The board also approved coaching supplements where the system adjusted the supplements teachers get for coaching and added bonuses if those coaches make state playoffs or win championships. Wilson said these changes needed to be made or the system risks losing good coaches to systems who could offer them more. He added that band programs and any programs that can send students to state championships will be looked at for these bonuses as well.
Floyd County Schools set a date for an evacuation drill that will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at Pepperell High School. There will be actual evacuations, police and ambulances however Wilson wants to alert the public earlier so there is no panic the day of.
Wilson also went over the boards policy of non-resident and district transfers stating that there had been some questions regarding how the system handles those students. Glen White the director of student services said the school system does not require a fee from students who commute from out of district like other systems in the area.
The board were presented rough draft blueprints of Pepperell Middle School but did not yet vote to confirm the plans. The board conducted a first reading of the facility use policy and a second reading of Competitive Interscholastic Activities policy. The board also re-approved an annual contract with Floyd Healthcare Management, Inc. to provide nurses to the school system.
The board will take a planning day instead of a retreat on May 4 at the system’s central office. Wilson said no items would be voted on and the board will stay local to save money.