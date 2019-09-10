Rome City Schools met for their monthly meeting Tuesday night where they recognized a Rome Middle School student for stepping in between a bully and another student during an attack on a school bus.
Board Member Elaina Beeman commended seventh grade student Keviyon Lamons for doing something when others laughed or did nothing at all. Lamons stopped another student who was punching his friend.
The school board presented Lamons with a certificate for his act of kindness. On Monday night, the Rome City Commissioner recognized Lamons for his bravery.
“This shows a lot about Rome; it shows that we are a caring community,” Commissioner Milton Slack said during Monday’s commission meeting. “This young man took care of one of his fellow classmates and we want to thank him for that. So, the City of Rome wants to present you with the Citizenship Award which is one of the highest honors we can give to a private citizen.”
Other items to come from Tuesday night’s school board meeting was an update on Anna K. Davie Elementary given by Principal Felisha Jackson.
The goal of the 514 student school is to increase achievement in all content areas, Jackson said. The school will continue partnering with the community through programs like their fall festival and varsity night.
The board approved the reception of the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant Award which is a $350,000 award for after school care programs at Main, Elm Street, Anna K. Davie and West End Elementary. The extra programs benefit 180 RCS students.
Superintendent Lou Byars told the board during caucus he will be looking into a third type of alternative school other than the transitional academy and Phoenix Learning Center.
He told them the system is looking into an evening program where students can take classes to catch up if needed.
The board also set the date for their first planning retreat of the school year which will coincide with their board training Dec. 4-6 in Atlanta. The board voted on its training plan which includes the winter session and another later in the spring.