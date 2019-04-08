Rome City Schools Board of Education will meet tonight at 5:45 p.m. in the commons at Rome High School. This meeting and caucus is free and open to the public.
The board will caucus at 4:00 p.m. in the RHS front conference room with the board heading into closed session after caucus.
The board’s tentative agenda shows there will be five items of new business, three new school policies and two resolutions. These policies will regard how students who live outside of the city school district are assigned to schools, Superintendent Lou Byars said.
The board is considering allowing nonresident students the freedom to choose which city school they attend, purging the current policy that assigns students to a school based on openings.
These students, who pay a small tuition to attend Rome City Schools, will have a small period of time to choose the school of their choice pending an open spot in the school, Byars said.
Residents of the city school district will have first choice of which school to attend based on availability. The board is also set to adopt a resolution on teacher appreciation week as well as appoint members to an A.D. Black Scholarship Committee.
Eric Holland, principal of Rome High, will also be giving a presentation to the board regarding the high school.