SAT scores for students in Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools were above the state and national average on an updated SAT in a report released this week by the College Board.
Floyd County Schools posted a total score mean of 1092 and Rome City Schools had a total score mean of 1077. Both systems scored higher than the state average of 1054 and national average of 1049.
The 2017 SAT results set a new baseline for year-to-year comparisons. Results from earlier reports were based on the old SAT, which had a different score scale and different benchmarks, according to a Georgia Department of Education release. The 2017 and 2018 SAT scores are comparable, but comparisons to 2016 or earlier are not accurate.
Floyd County Schools students achieved an evidence-based reading and writing score of 554 and a math score of 538. Rome students scored 546 on the evidence-based reading and writing score and a math mean score of 531.
Again, both systems were above state and national averages. The average statewide was 537 for the reading and writing portion and 517 in math. The average nationally is 529 for reading and 520 for math.
“One year’s scores are important, but looking at our results, consistency is very evident as our students have regularly performed at a high level above the state and national averages over a six-year period,” Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson said. “Our focus from primary grades through high school is providing challenging academic programs to help our young people maximize their potential and ultimately reach the destination of graduation prepared for the challenges they will face the future.”
The SAT is a college entrance exam developed, administered and scored by the College Board. The SAT is designed to test the subject matter learned by students in high school and the critical thinking skills necessary to succeed in college.
“We were among the top 67 scores in the state out of 394 high schools, and as a system we were among the top 28 districts out of 175 districts,” said Leslie Dixon, Rome City Schools’ director of school improvement. “We are pleased with these numbers, but we are always looking for ways to improve our SAT scores and offer better opportunities for our students.”
Overall Georgia public-school students improved their performance on the SAT and outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools, recording a mean score of 1054 compared to the national mean of 1049.
Increases in participation are often accompanied by a slight decrease in scores, but Georgia’s improvements took place even as more students took the SAT.
Sixty-six percent of Georgia’s public-school class of 2018 took the SAT during high school, compared to 59 percent of the class of 2017.
“We are seeing historic improvements in our education outcomes here in Georgia,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.