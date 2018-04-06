Rome schools receive hefty tech grant from ESE Network
On Thursday Rome Middle School’s tech teacher, Aubrey Thornton, and Rome High School’s, Mike Beavers, were awarded a grant from Educational Sports Entertainment (ESE) Network that gifted a substantial amount of audio/visual equipment to the schools’ tech program.
The grant included new equipment such as, two Sony video cameras, three Apple iPads, multiple tri-pods, additional lenses for the iPads, and more. John Manget, representative of ESE Networks, describes the donation of equipment as a “studio in a box.”
“Our goal is to have the students ready for the booming film and television industry that is going on around the state, right out of high school. We, at ESE, want to provide an alternative to college if students are interested and this gives them an opportunity to have other options,” said Manget.
Rome Middle School students, Jade Lizin and Darlyn Morales, host the morning show every day, as well as make announcements to help Rome Middle to stay in the loop during school hours. “We are most excited about the opportunity to make the work that we do look more professional. We have so much fun filming and learning new aspects of technology that we would otherwise never have known before, so to be able to access this type of exclusive equipment is very important,” Lizin said.
At Rome High, students use their tech time to put together the hype videos played at football games, radio broadcasts and more. They also offer animation classes, video classes and students are beginning to venture in to film as the industry in Georgia. “We are hoping this new equipment grows the middle school and high school tech classes, and brings them together, especially with all of the support that both tech classes are getting from ESE.”