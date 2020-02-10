The Rome City school board will hold its monthly caucus and board meeting on Tuesday, and they plan to appoint a board member who will sit on the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation board.
The school representative on the parks and rec board is a non-voting member, according to Superintendent Lou Byars. The member represents the school system in certain decisions. School board member John Uldrick previously has served in that capacity.
The school board also plans to go over the education local options sales tax collections for the month of January. The school system's latest ELOST funds have been allocated to the college and career academy, which is under construction near Rome High School.
According to Byars, the academy will offer about 20 pathways, including law, engineering, and cyber security. Students who take classes at the CCA will be able to receive college credit along with their high school credit. Right now, Rome High students who are dual-enrolled take their courses at the high school campus.
Caucus begins at 4 p.m. in the superintendent's office at 508 E. Second St. The regular board meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the board room. Both sessions are public.