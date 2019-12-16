Darlington School graduate Jalisa Kassam of Rome, GA is among 18 Oglethorpe University students inducted into the national leadership honor society Omicron Delta Kappa on December 6, 2019. Kassam is a Biopsychology major.
Omicron Delta Kappa is a highly selective national leadership honor society that encourages and rewards the highest standards of excellence for young leaders and innovators at universities nationwide. ODK's mission is to identify, honor and develop leaders in collegiate and community life; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni to advance leadership; and to promote and publicize its ideals.
Oglethorpe University's ODK Circle was established in 1976 and remains a vital, thriving part of the campus today. Initiation into the circle is one of the highest honors an Oglethorpe student can achieve.