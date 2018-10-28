Elise Tallent

Elise Tallent is currently a senior at the University of Georgia where she maintains a coveted position in the Redcoat Marching band of UGA. She is an alumni of Rome City Schools, from West End Elementary through Rome High. / Rome City Schools

