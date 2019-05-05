To most, the language of the stock market is as easy to read as a bowl of alphabet soup.
Rome Middle School students are getting a jump in money-management education, possibly giving future investment bankers a leg up on their profit-savvy counterparts.
“Our students recently participated in a stock market game organized by the Georgia Council on Economic Education where they were given $100 thousand in fictitious money to use in the stock market,” said RMS teacher Christina MacFarland. “Dr. Christy Epps (RMS Assistant Principal) came to me and asked me to get our students involved, so I took a training that outlined the material. I found that this was something that could really be great for our kids.
MacFarland said her students weren't the only ones to learn a thing or two from the exercise.
"I learned a lot, as well," she said. "When I was a student and we participated in the stock market game and we had to write everything down and use the Wall Street Journal as our source for market information.”
MacFarland went on to say that now the entire process can be implemented using online sources.
“Our students would log in daily to see how their stocks were doing, so they had to do quite a bit of research. We did a lot of our research a couple of weeks prior to starting the game and the group this semester did very well,” she said.
Their marketing teacher was not the only person impressed with the success of Rome Middle’s future Wall Street tycoons. The novice investors won the Congressional District 14 middle school division and are invited to an awards luncheon on May 9 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Ga. Along with a chance to experience the historic venue, lunch and a T-shirt, the RMS stock market team will get to share their methods in making a $6,000 in profit over 10 weeks and learn from other teams attending the luncheon.
“We offered this program in addition to our marketing curriculum,” MacFarland explained, “so this was something extra we would work on once a week. They enjoyed it because they were able to see if they were making money or if they were not making money. The five students who worked on this project were the ones who showed interest in the program and they are the ones who did the work. They did very well and they even surprised me with what they were able to accomplish. I am so very proud of them and I am glad they are getting a special day at the Fox Theatre for all of their hard work.”