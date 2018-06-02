Rome Middle School hosts Honors Day
Rome Middle School spent their entire last day of school honoring the students and their achievements that they reached throughout the school year.
Students, staff and parents filled the gym as 7th and 8th grade RMS students were recognized for their outstanding achievements during RMS Honors Day. The event was also live streamed on Rome City Schools’ webpage, courtesy of Aubrey Thornton and the RMS Tech team.
Some of the awards that were presented were the honors students, as well as Most Outstanding for each individual subject and Wolves of the Year. Each of these awards was presented to students who embodied what it means to be “RMS,” which is to be Respectful, be Motivated and be Safe.
The Jade Stout Award, a very personal reward, was given to 7th grade student, Brandy Garcia-Barrios. The award is in honor of fellow RMS student, Jade Stout, who passed away in the 1995 while in the 7th grade. Her parents presented the award to Garcia-Barrios, after being selected by RMS faculty as a student who had, “overcome adversity, has a good attitude and demonstrates all of these qualities on a daily basis, as Jade did,” said Bess Bossworth, RMS teacher.
RMS Assistant Principal Dr. Kristy Epps thanked all that attended for their support.
“We like to view our students’ family as an extension of the school. We are all a team that works towards the same goal, and I am so thankful for the parents’ support in the learning process,” said Epps.