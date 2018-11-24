Rome Middle School students participated in a STEM competition held at the University of West Georgia which consisted of various challenges involving design and engineering, technology, problem-solving skills, laboratory skills and communication skills. The RMS students came in second place at the STEM competition and received a plaque and a gift card.
The seventh-grade students who participated in the STEM competition were Hunter Sneed, Brendan Strickland, Diego Gonzalez, Nadja Brown and Esmerelda Pelico.
The theme was “Stranded in STEM” and each challenge was set on a deserted island.
Students were given a list of the materials that were available on the island. Once they chose an item they were not allowed to use it in any of the other challenges, so they had to be strategic about what they chose.
Their first challenge was to make sunscreen that would protect them from getting burned while stranded on the island. The goal was to get the lowest UVB score. The RMS group chose the lotion, baking soda, and Gold Bond powder from their materials list. They had two trial runs to try to get the lowest UVB rating. They scored an overall 13.4 UVB — the lowest score of all the middle school teams.
Their next challenge was to create a net they could use for catching fish. There was a swimming pool filled with pool toys. The more items they caught, the more points they received.
During this challenge, they had to choose what they would use to construct a net from the same list of materials. They used wooden rods, a pencil pouch, electrical tape, and wire to construct their net. In the end, they scored 73 points, which was higher than all of the other middle and high school teams.
Next there was a map-making challenge that required the students to solve math problems and plug their answers into an app on an iPad. The iPad then gave the group directions for what to add to their map. They solved the problems very quickly and were able to be one of the first groups to complete their map.
The final challenge was a quiz bowl. Each student in the group completed a 50-question quiz to see how many questions they could get right. This part of the competition was the most challenging because there were a lot of high school-level questions, but with the combined scores they outscored many of the other middle school teams.