Rome Middle celebrates students on Principal's List

Rome Middle School honored 161 students on Friday during their Principal’s List celebration event.
These 161 students were celebrated for their outstanding achievements on NWEA's MAP assessment. MAP measures a student's academic achievement in math, language, reading and science through an overall score and percentile ranking.
“Of these 161 students, 22 students earned scores in the 90th percentile or higher on all four subjects,” Christy Epps, assistant principal at Rome Middle School, said.
The 22 students who scored in the 90th percentile on all four subjects were:
Andrew Wallace
Mary Smith
Jesus Vazquez
Campbell Thomas
Jaden Wood
Nidaa Samha
Sophie Clowdus
Ashaunte Holmes
Giovanni Luna
Teresa Nguyen
Andrew Loveman
Christina Tomlin
Erik Svardh
Samuel Thomas
Madeline Herring
Brendan Strickland
Annika Jones
Julia Patterson
Ethan Kahl
Joseph Lee
John Glick
Charles Watterson
“It is so fun to see our students cheering for their classmates as accomplishments were recognized. We are so proud of them,” Epps said.