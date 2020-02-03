Rome Middle celebrates students on Principal's List

Of the 161 students who made the Prinicpal's List at Rome Middle School, 22 students earned scores in the 90th percentile or higher on all four subjects.

 Rome City Schools

Rome Middle School honored 161 students on Friday during their Principal’s List celebration event.

These 161 students were celebrated for their outstanding achievements on NWEA's MAP assessment. MAP measures a student's academic achievement in math, language, reading and science through an overall score and percentile ranking.

“Of these 161 students, 22 students earned scores in the 90th percentile or higher on all four subjects,” Christy Epps, assistant principal at Rome Middle School, said.

The 22 students who scored in the 90th percentile on all four subjects were:

Andrew Wallace

Mary Smith

Jesus Vazquez

Campbell Thomas

Jaden Wood

Nidaa Samha

Sophie Clowdus

Ashaunte Holmes

Giovanni Luna

Teresa Nguyen

Andrew Loveman

Christina Tomlin

Erik Svardh

Samuel Thomas

Madeline Herring

Brendan Strickland

Annika Jones

Julia Patterson

Ethan Kahl

Joseph Lee

John Glick

Charles Watterson

“It is so fun to see our students cheering for their classmates as accomplishments were recognized. We are so proud of them,” Epps said.

