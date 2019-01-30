Several Rome High School’s computer science students were recognized for winning an international contest that is used to improve open source software.
“Hacktoberfest is an annual event where developers from all over the world work to make improvements and corrections to open source software,” said Kimberly Nichols, Rome High’s computer science teacher. “Open source software is software that is free for anyone to use. The software is not protected by copyright. Our students used a website called GitHub, which is an online community for developers who wish to improve the functioning of open source software. They had to submit five pull requests, and they are used to make suggestions for improvements to the software.”
The Rome High winners are Jacob Bruce, Nicholas Lambert, Ian Kligore, Eduardo Lopez-Romero, Esteban Durazo-Quiroz and Jace Clowdus.
They submitted pull requests (or suggestions) for errors they found in the code, improvements they thought could make the software more user-friendly and any other changes they felt would be impactful to those people who may use the service. To win the contest, the students’ pull requests had to be approved by the product maintainers.
“Our students were able to work and correspond with professionals who are in the industry, so this was a really big deal for them,” Nichols said. “Those students who had their pull requests approved by the maintainers were awarded with the honor of winning the contest. They were given a T-shirt that announces to everyone that they were able to improve software that is used by people all over the world.”
Companies involved in the Hacktoberfest event included tech giant Microsoft and others like DigitalOcean, GitHub and freeCodeCamp. Students worked on this project through the month of October and were recently awarded with their T-shirts and informed via email that they had won the contest.