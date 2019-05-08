Georgia Northwestern Technical College students will be joined by a high school senior as they walk across the stage at the Forum River Center Thursday at 7 p.m. to receive their respective diplomas and certifications.
Elizabeth Carpenter has not graduated from high school yet, however due to her work as a dual enrollment student she will receive an associate’s degree in business management with a specialization in general management before she graduates from Rome High School on May 25.
Carpenter said she started her junior year with some general education and a public speaking class in the morning before heading to Rome High in the evenings.
"Looking back, I can't believe I did it," she said.
According to a release from Rome City Schools:
On top of school, Carpenter was also heavily involved in sports at Rome High, competing on the soccer team, swim and cross-country teams, along with participating in band. Her free time also included her working a part-time job at Steak and Shake.
“During my first semester I was taking a general management class and I really liked the material," she said. "I quickly realized that over the summer, I could take enough classes where it would put me on track to graduate with an associate’s degree, so I really focused on my school work and took 22 hours, which is seven classes.”
Carpenter is headed to Statesboro to attend Georgia Southern University where she hopes to graduate with a degree in marketing. She said she should have most or all of her pre-requisites complete thanks to her dual-enrolling during high school.
After graduation Carpenter said she wants to be the head of an advertising company and run marketing campaigns for big companies such as Coca-Cola.
As to where she would like to live, "Chicago would be the dream."
GNTC's 2019 Spring Commencement Ceremony will include students from the college's nine county-area. After students, administrators and faculty march into place during Processional, the Pledge of Allegiance will be conducted by Jay Pickern, instructor of business management at GNTC. Invocation will be led by Mark Upton, director of marketing management at GNTC.
Stuart Phillips, interim president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce Leyner Argueta, the 2019 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for the Technical College System of Georgia, as the keynote commencement speaker for the evening.