Eric Holland, principal for Rome High School, announced the students in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program. Brianna L. Cadle, Kenta Y. Davis, Nigara Nizamidin, and William Stephenson have been commended in the program. Letters of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, were presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
Rome High School Assistant Principal, Amber Garlin, helps students find resources to increase their PSAT scores, and also assists them in signing up for the test dates and monitors their scores.
“These students took the PSAT as juniors and scored in the top percentages,” Garlin said. “Being named to this list is important because colleges now know they are some of the top performing students in academics. I think this shows how willing our students are to dedicate themselves to their studies. They just prove, again and again, that we are committed to academic excellence, excellence in the arts and excellence in athletics. Our students continually show they are some of the top, academically, in the nation.”