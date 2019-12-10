Rome High School’s Fine Arts Program invites everyone to this year’s Christmas Spectacular "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." The performance features more than 40 Rome High School students taking the stage with song and dance numbers to some holiday classics.
There will also be performances from the winners of the Rome High talent show, a special guest performer that you won’t want to miss and a possible visit from Santa Claus himself.
The event is set for Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 7 p.m. in the Rome High auditorium. Tickets are $4 for student and $6 for adults and are available for purchase at the door. Concessions will be sold at intermission.
For more information, contact Brian Sikes or LeAnna Fleming at Rome High School at 706.235.9653.