Rome High School and all four Floyd County High Schools -- Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell -- were recognized this week for the success of their AP programs.
Rome High School made the list of schools honored for the success of their AP program. In addition to being named an AP School of Distinction, Rome High was also recognized for their STEM programs.
According to the Georgia Department of Education website, The Georgia Department of Education began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008. This recognition began with three categories: AP Access and Support Schools, AP Challenge Schools and AP Merit Schools. AP STEM and AP STEM Achievement categories were added in 2011, and the AP Humanities category was added in 2015.
This year two new categories were added: AP Humanities Achievement and AP Expansion Schools. The AP Merit Schools category was renamed AP Schools of Distinction.
"I am overjoyed about the recognition given to our RHS students and teachers by the Georgia Department of Education," said Rome High School Principal Eric Holland in a release. "Each day, I have the privilege of witnessing them strive and dedicate themselves to excellence. I believe we have the brightest students and teachers in Georgia and I am honored to see them recognized for their accomplishments."
Armuchee High, Coosa High, Model High and Pepperell High were four of 39 recognized as AP Challenge Schools.
AP Challenge schools are small high schools of fewer than 900 students offering the AP advanced courses in the core subject areas of English, math, science, and social studies.
AP classes offer rigorous college level learning options to students in high school. AP classes and exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. Students receiving a score of 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.
"I am very proud of our teachers and students who are a part of our AP programs," said Jeff Wilson, Floyd County school superintendent said in a release. “We have some of the best AP teachers in the state and these recognitions reinforce the fact our schools are academically focused and students who want an academically challenging environment get a great education in FCS."
The Floyd County school system offers 18 AP courses available in the four high schools as well as the only public school system in Northwest Georgia to offer AP Capstone.