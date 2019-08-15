The Rome City School system is looking to offer more through its career technology and agricultural education pathways thanks to over $200,000 worth of grants from the state and federal government.
Holly Amerman, CEO of the CTAE pathways at RCS, outlined the grants comparatively over the years to the board earlier this week saying the federal government added more to funds this year. However, they also added stricter stipulations. In the past the feds just recommended high schools track their students after graduation she said, now they are requiring it.
Rome High School will have to follow every former pathway student for two years after graduation according to the new standards of the Perkins V federal grant. If former students perform poorly out of high school, RHS pathways could be defunded.
"Which is hard because they are 18 and 19-year-olds," she said.
Amerman said the state will offer help through the Technical College System of Georgia which partners with state schools in CTAE and dual enrollment programs.
The system will also commit to bi-annual assessments of community needs to see what is needed most in Rome career wise. The CTAE program currently offers around 18 pathways for students with plans to expand once the CCA building is completed. Amerman said there are some pathways offered to students at Rome Middle with hopes to expand there as well.
The $237,418 given to the system for CTAE programs must be matched by the local board of education Amerman said, and she thanked the board for investing in the program.
The board is committing to fully supporting the CTAE pathways during this new school year according to the strategic plan that passed its first reading this week. The board is pledging to provide funds for the Rome CCA which includes a standalone building currently being constructed behind Rome High.