Parents and students in Rome City Schools will have the opportunity to learn about valuable resources in their community, see some of the programs offered at their schools and pick up needed school supplies before the first day of classes on Aug. 2.
The Super Showcase, organized by the RCS Parent Advisory Council, will take place on Thursday at the Forum River Center from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
"If we are promoting that we are 'One Rome,' we felt it was important to all come together as one for our students," said Ginger Rowston, parent and family engagement coordinator for RCS. "To kick off the school year we are inviting many different organizations and businesses to the Forum to tell our families about resources available to them in our community."
Rowston also said that the RHS drum line, the JRROTC cadets, student step teams, cheerleaders, representatives from numerous career pathways offered and more will welcome visitors to the Forum, detailing what parents and students can look forward to this year.
"When they drop in, we want families to walk around to different tables and receive information that may help them throughout the school year. Right now, we have around 50 community organizations scheduled to be there and all of our schools will also have a table," Rowston said. "There are about 14 career pathways from Rome High School that have already agreed to come out and showcase their programs."
If shot records are not up-to-date, then Floyd Medical Center will be there to provide the report needed to have students immunized. Rowston and the system's partners are also planning to provide free haircuts for children who are 12 years of age or younger. Free books and backpacks, registration for the First Readers program and even local colleges will be there to help families.
Parking will be available at the Third Avenue parking deck starting at 3 p.m. Drivers can also park across the river next to the Marriott and at Barron Stadium and at the Rome-Floyd County Library. The Roman Chariot will also be making trips from the parking areas to the Forum for those who need a ride from the parking lots.