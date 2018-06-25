Rome City Schools 10th grader attending national medical conference
A rising 10th grader at Rome High School is attending the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Massachusetts this week.
Emmajean Clay was nominated to attend the honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields, according to Rome City Schools.
The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
Clay was nominated by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the three-day event, which began Monday, Clay will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research.
“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Executive Director, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. “Focused, bright and determined students like Emmajean Clay are our future and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”
Attendees will also be given advice from top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school as well as learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.