Anna K. Davie Elementary has 44 enrollment slots, Elm Street Elementary has 22 enrollment slots, North Heights has 44 enrollment slots, West Central Elementary has 44 enrollment slots and West End Elementary has 22 enrollment slots.
All registration packets received at each school by Feb. 8 by at 1:30 p.m. will be entered into the lottery process for each school if needed.
For information about the lottery or for your attendance zone, please call 706-236-5050 or visit your nearest elementary school.
For those schools requiring a lottery, the drawing will occur on Feb. 15.