The new director of communications and public engagement for Rome City Schools will begin in that post on Dec. 9.
Joshua McClure will fill the vacancy after an approved vote by RCS Board Members during the November 12 school board meeting. McClure is a resident of Calhoun with ties to the Rome and Floyd County community.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Communications, and he is near completion of a Master of Business Administration.
With more than 20 years of experience in communications and public relations, his role will be to aid the school system in continuing their pursuit of advancing connectivity and engagement with community stakeholders, parents and students.
"We are excited to have Joshua join our administration here in Central Office," said Louis Byars, superintendent of schools. "With his experience in communications and public relations, we feel that he will be able to continue our efforts of keeping our community informed about what is going on in our schools."