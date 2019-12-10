Rome City Schools moves forward with alternative discipline plan

After a last-minute change to the agenda, the Rome City School Board is putting a proposed alternative discipline plan in motion.
The plan, which provides extra services to students with discipline problems, was tabled last month. The board accepted it on first reading Tuesday and could adopt it next month.
The need for the program comes from an “increase in students with violations of the code of conduct resulting in suspensions and tribunals leading to possible expulsions,” according to the proposal. Members of the board also recognized that there are limited discipline options.
“We’re seeing some additional behaviors we wanted to address in a different way other than suspension,” said Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams.
Superintendent Lou Byars stated his concern at the November caucus that students are going home during suspension to no resources.
“Students are missing many days of school, causing them to become further behind and more likely to become dropouts,” the policy states to justify the need for the program. “Suspended students do not receive any services to help remediate the behavior problem.”
The proposed discipline plan will offer social-emotional lessons that will be given by counselors. The students who are assigned to alternative discipline will have to stay behind after school at their respective schools.
A teacher will also have to stay behind for the alternative discipline program from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those teachers will be paid $35 per hour. Dinner will be provided, but there is not a plan set in stone for transportation after the program is over since Rome City Schools is still trying to figure out its own plans with buses. The new RCS buses are set to debut on Jan. 7.
Behavior changes will be evaluated at least one semester after a student serves time in the alternative discipline program and again after one full school year, Williams said. Their success will be measured by how many times they were disciplined afterward.
Included in the change to the agenda was the removal of another policy from a first reading. The policy, “Interviews and Searches,” would address what is allowed in regard to questioning and searching students and their property.
Chris Twyman, the school board’s attorney, said a small revision needs to be made to the policy and it will, hopefully, come to a first reading in January.