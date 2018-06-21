Rome City Schools holds second safety and security meeting
On Tuesday Rome City Schools’ Superintendent Louis Byars, RCS School Board Members, Central Office staff, school faculty and members of the community met in the Central Office board room to discuss ways to keep schools safe and secure.
The meeting attendees were broken into groups that addressed four key elements of the policies. Facilities, after school events, education and procedure, and communications were areas four groups were asked to exchange ideas about and offer ways to improve existing practices.
Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement, suggested working on the language used to inform the public about safety and security issues, making it easier for them to understand the information being passed along to them.
Members of the groups also discussed placement of school resource officers, communicating policies to parents and students, ways to encourage reporting strange occurrences and roles of school administration and staff.