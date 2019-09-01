In addition to the standard Labor Day holiday on Monday there will be no school on Tuesday as well, as Rome City Schools participates in a Flexible Learning Day.
According to Leslie Dixon, director of school improvement at Rome City Schools, a Flexible Learning Day is an opportunity for students to continue their learning at home with a variety of options that include digital resources, paper and pencil assignments and hands-on activities while teachers participate in Professional Learning Communities.
Teachers at every school will provide short, grade-appropriate lessons for each student to enrich standards introduced in class. Assignments will not contain new material or subject matter; they will serve as practice or extension of the standards.
In addition, because Flexible Learning Days are considered an instructional day for students, they can be used in a variety of scenarios, such as inclement weather or parent conference days.
“Research has shown that effective Professional Learning Communities can have a powerful impact on student achievement,” Dixon said. “Flexible Learning Days provide time for teachers to reflect on shared teaching strategies and resources, examine student work and focus on the academic needs of their students.