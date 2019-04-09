The Rome City Schools board of education met Tuesday night at Rome High School for its monthly meeting and caucus which covered transportation updates, announced the boards retreat location, announced new hires and recognized students.
The board caucused at 4 p.m. in the front office conference room at Rome High. The board went into closed session at 4:07 p.m. to discuss personnel and legal issues, they came out of closed session 33 minutes later.
While board members ate dinner following their closed session, Superintendent Lou Byars brought the board up to speed on some current issues facing the school system. The arrangement where RCS students ride Rome city buses has been in jeopardy since an audit from the Georgia Department of Transportation in February said this arrangement needed to end.
School officials have been working since then to come up with a solution to the problem, and according to Byars, it is no closer to happening. Byars said he has requested the state give the system a year to come up with a plan, but is not sure if the GDOT will grant them that time.
Some good news, he said, was that the Rome Building Authority had been signed by the governor and is now law. Byars said he will meet with an official who handles bids for the city to talk about what is next. Byars advised the board may have to use the authority to purchase school buses depending on what happens with the system's bus situation.
Byars informed members of the board's retreat which will be on May 3 and 4 at the Forrest Hills Resort and Conference Center near Dahlonega, which is where the Rome City Commission took their retreat earlier this month.
During the board's meeting, the board approved the hiring of 17 new personnel which includes Joey Connell, who will become the new assistant principal of Rome High School, and Adam Daniel, who will fill the role of assistant band director at RHS. The board also approved 20 reassignments which included Samantha Lindsey, a literacy coach at West Central Elementary, who will become the new assistant principal at East Central Elementary.
Members recognized a number of students for academic and athletic achievements. The board also heard from Eric Holland, principal of Rome High School, on the status of the school along with how he plans on making improvements in every subject level.