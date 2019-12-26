Rome City Schools’ College and Career Academy is seeing significant construction progress.
“Steel is going up,” RCS Superintendent Lou Byars said.
The school district is still expecting the facility, which Byars said will be used by just about every Rome High student, to be completed by Fall 2020. That would mean the facility would be open for operation for the 2020-2021 school year.
The school will function similarly to Floyd County’s College and Career Academy, where students will earn credit for not only their high school courses but also gain college credits.
They’re planning to offer over 20 options for their pathways, the name for the specialty tracks. Byars said they'll offer a range of courses from engineering and cyber security to a legal pathway. Students can also be part of the ROTC.
“We already have a committee that … makes sure we’re setting them up right,” Byars said. The hope is that students will be readily employable in technical skills once they graduate from Rome High with credits from the College and Career Academy.
An issue that could hurt dual-enrolled students is the recent talk at the state level of cutting funding for dual enrollment programs. House Bill 444, otherwise known as the Dual Enrollment Act, was tabled in the state legislature during the past session. The bill, which called for a 30-hour cap on dual enrollment classes paid for by the state, could be revived in January.
Byars said cuts could hurt students who end up attending the CCA.
An attraction to dual enrollment is savings for students and their families. A student can save money for college since dual enrollment credits are paid for by the the state.
Both Rome and Floyd County school officials have expressed concern that HB 444 or a similar bill will come out next year.
“It just hurts the students and the fact that they won’t get the benefits they had in the past,” said Byars. “It just hurts those that can’t afford to do it on their own.”
As of now, Rome City Schools' College and Career Academy project is projected to cost $23.7 million. The project was originally expected to cost in the neighborhood of $14 million.
The school system put up bonds from the Rome Building Authority to put up funds for the building to avoid having to wait four to five years for education local option sales tax funds. Byars previously said the bonds would be paid off as ELOST funds come in.