All Rome City Schools’ classes will be cancelled on Friday as the Wolves head to Warner Robins for the fourth round of the playoffs.
According to Rome City Schools, the decision to cancel school on Nov. 30 is due to transportation concerns and traffic conditions accompanied by the projected game attendance of students, parents, teachers, and community members.
"Our intent is to give everyone who desires to attend the game plenty of time to get to the stadium safely. The decision to cancel classes on Friday is being made at this early date so as to allow parents the necessary time to make arrangements for their children if they will not be attending the game," a press release stated.
Pre-sale ticket prices for students are $13 and $15 for adults for the fourth round of the playoffs. Pre-sale tickets will be on sale at the Historic Barron Stadium Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased via the Go Fan link:https://gofan.co/app/school/GA5278 at any time, or at Warner Robins on the day of the game.
RHS students may purchase student tickets at Rome High School for $13.