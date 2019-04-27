Rome City Schools will meet in the superintendent's office Monday at 11:30 a.m. for a called board meeting regarding personnel. The meeting is open to the public.
The board will go into closed session to discuss personnel and come back into open session to vote on the personnel changes. The meeting will be held at Rome City Schools central office at at 508 East Second St.
Also scheduled this week is the spring retreat which will be Friday and Saturday at the Forrest Hills Resort & Conference Center near Dahlonega. According to Superintendent Lou Byars, cost for the trip is around $200 per person for room and food, however an exact total will be available later this week.
The boards agenda is also not yet set in stone, but Byars said the transportation issue is one item that will be discussed along with the budget for next school year.