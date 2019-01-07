Rome City Schools will be holding their first board meeting of the calendar year tonight where they will be choosing a chair and vice chair for the 2019 year as well as attend to usual board items.
Faith Collins is the current chair, and has served in the role since 2016. Jill Fisher served as vice-chair for 2018. Superintendent Louis Byars said the board will take nominations from its members during the regular board meeting. After nominations the board members will vote on the nominees to decide the chair and vice chair for the year.
The board will approve minutes, financial reports and West Central Elementary School will be in the academic spotlight. There will also be an attendance report, an ELOST report and any personnel changes. The system currently has 10 jobs posted on TeachGeorgia.org, including the principal position at Anna K. Davie, director of safety for the school system and school system psychologist.
The school system will be making amendments in the Strategic Waiver School System contract. According to Byars, the state has changed requirements in the SWSS contract, the system agreed to meet certain levels of performance when it signed the contract and since the state changed the baseline for those performances Rome City Schools must change their contract with them.