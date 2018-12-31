Rome City Schools recently designated their central office and schools as Safe Places.
“I recently learned about Safe Place from Tracy Arp, Safe Place Coordinator in Bartow County, after she approached me about the program,” Kirsten Thornante, system social worker and homeless liaison for Rome City Schools said. “Safe Place has a shelter in Cartersville and informed us that currently, Safe Place has no sites in Floyd County. I knew then that something needed to be done.”
Acquiring these ten Safe Place sites will make Rome City Schools the first sites registered in Floyd County.
According to their website, Safe Place is a national youth outreach and prevention program for young people under the age of 18 (up to 21 years of age in some communities) in need of immediate help and safety.
Many times the Safe Places are designated with a yellow diamond shaped logo posted on doors of participating business and locations.
As a collaborative community prevention initiative, Safe Place designates businesses and organizations as Safe Place locations, making help readily available to youth in communities across the country. Safe Place locations include: libraries, YMCAs, fire stations, public buses, various businesses and social service facilities.
“After learning more about Safe Place, we realized that it was completely natural for our schools to be designated Safe Places,” said Thornante. “We hope that we already feel like a safe place to all of our students, and we know that many of our students come to our teachers and staff looking for support and encouragement. Now that we are designated Safe Places we will have this additional resource that we can offer students.”
Thornante described the requirement of becoming a Safe Place, which entails all sites to go through a brief training.
“Since our staff already goes through annual training that covers a lot of the topics, Safe Place is simply training our counseling staff on the programs available and how to refer students who might qualify for Safe Place services,” explained Thornante. “We are simply just so excited and hope that other local businesses can get involved with Safe Place as well.”