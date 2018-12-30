Rome City Schools has had an eventful year with the system taking several big steps on ELOST projects as well as restructuring its central office with principals from its feeder schools.
Here are some of the biggest Rome City Schools from 2018.
School System Update
Louis Byars is completing his second full year as Rome City Schools Superintendent and for the second year in a row received a good review from board of education members. Byars took office in January 2017 and served previously as the chief operations officer for the system.
Faith Collins served as the boards chair again this year and has been on the board of education since elected in 2001.
In 2018 Rome City Schools maintained progress on two major projects within the system.
The first was the demolition and construction of the new Main Elementary building.
The school was torn down in January with construction beginning the following the month. The school system is aiming to have the project complete by the 2019-2020 school year. Currently the metal framework is up with walls and floors being completed as well.
Another major project, the system has made consistent progress on it College and Career Academy. The plans were finalized in March after the new practice field at Rome High was completed.
The CCA building will go on the site of the old practice field which is why RCS had to build the new practice field first Tim Williams chief operations officer for RCS said earlier in December.
In August the plans for the CCA were finalized by the board with 25 career pathways being set after a lengthy review process including student surveys and assessments. The system revealed the logo for the new CCA in October which was designed by RHS student Shaun Ellis, whose pathway is graphic arts. In December the board chose J&R Construction as the construction manager at risk for the CCA project. J&R Construction is also handling the construction of Main Elementary. No firm timetable has been established yet for the college and career academy construction.
In 2019 Rome City Schools will look to fund its college and career academy early by selling bonds which will need local and state approval first.According to Rome City School Superintendent Louis Byars, the school system is looking to receive between $16.5 million and $20 million from the bonds. In July, the estimated project cost was between $14 million and $16 million.
Personnel Changes
In 2018 Rome City Schools replaced nearly all of its elementary principals due to central office restructuring and resignations.
It was announced in April that Elm Street Elementary Principal JoAnn Moss was set to become the system’s director of development and special programs, while North Heights Elementary Principal Tonya Wood was moving on to be the school system’s grant coordinator. Moss was replaced by Elm Street Assistant Principal Laura Walley. Wesley Styles, who was the curriculum director for the Polk County School District and former Rome High teacher, replaced Wood. The replacements happened in June.
In May it was announced that West Central Principal Leslie Dixon will become the director of school improvement and West End Principal Buffi Murphy will be the professional learning specialist. The effective date for the moves was also in July. Dixon was replaced by current Assistant Principal Daphne Johnson and Murphy by Assistant Principal Dennis Drummond.
Superintendent Lou Byars said the moves aligned with the reorganization of the central office as well as replacing a position previously held by current Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams, who took on the new role in March, replacing Brittney Wilson.
Anna K. Davie principal Clifton Nicholson resigned late December for personal reasons. Nicholson was hired in 2017 to replace former principal Parke Wilkinson. Wilkinson left AKD to fill the same position at Rome Middle left by the retirement of Greg Christian in 2017. The position of Anna K. Davie principal is still open and the school system is taking applicants.
School Safety
Rome City Schools put together a committee to examine school security and find ways in which it could be improved, Superintendent Lou Byars told board members during a called meeting in February.
The committee was made up of officials from the Rome Police Department and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, along with board members, administrators and stakeholders in the community.
During a March safety forum, student representative Caroline Young, a junior at Rome High, called on Rome City Schools officials and stakeholders to be advocates for the younger generation in pushing gun control measures and preventive actions. Board member Melissa Davis supported Young’s statements by saying gun violence in America is a public health crisis.
Anna K. Davie went into lockdown in May after a threatening email was received through the schools email system. Rome City Schools followed procedure and went into lockdown until the threat was cleared. Rome City police kept two officers on standby at the school until the end of the day to ensure security.
The school system also brought up the topic of school security to local law makers at a joint board meeting with Floyd County Schools in December. Members of the boards discussed with legislators their concerns on how mental health is handled and what they are doing to try and fix the problems they are seeing.