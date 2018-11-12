Student and faculty achievement will be recognized at the Rome City Schools Board of Education Meeting tonight as there will be special recognition of a presidential award finalist, high CCRPI scores and spot-light on a RCS elementary school.
Elm Street Elementary first grade teacher Ashley Greenway was named as a finalist for the Presidential Award of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Greenway recently made a trip to the Georgia Department of Education where she was recognized by the State Superintendent for her accomplishment.
Also being recognized tonight are the city schools CCRPI scores which increased four points since last year and coming just two points under the state average. Elem Street Elementary will be recognized as a whole for being the monthly focus of achievement at the board meeting. At-tendance for the school system will also be discussed with the schools who have received the highest participation and attendance to be recognized at the meeting.
There will be two presentations by Leslie Dixon, director of school im-provement, regarding curriculum recommendations and a reflection of Hispanic Heritage Month at RCS. The first presentation which will be a report from the Health/Sex/AIDS advisory committee about their rec-ommendation on the curriculum taught in city schools. Every year any new health videos or books that are recommended will be looked at by the committee which is made up of members in the community. It has not been released what their recommendations are.
The second presentation will be a reflection on the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations which ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. One celebration was at Anna K. Davie Elementary School where the school hosted a luncheon which focused on Latin American food and culture.
One of the last major items up for discussion brought before the board will be a proposed upgrade on the RCS landline system. Superintendent Louis Byars said the system is old and outdated, and a newer system will be cheaper to maintain.
The board will caucus at 5 p.m. and begin their regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. in the board room at their headquarters on East Second Street.