Rome City and Floyd County school administrators announced they'll be delaying classes by two hours for students and staff on Tuesday, Feb. 11, due to the potential for flooding.
For example, if your school normally starts at 7:50 a.m., it will open at 9:50 a.m. Dismissal is expected to be at the regular time.
FCS spokeswoman Lenora McEntire Doss said College and Career Academy students who drive to school are to report directly to their high schools at 11:45 a.m. CCA bus riders should go directly to their school’s auditorium upon arrival.
RCS spokesman Joshua McClure said officials will continue to monitor the weather conditions overnight and release additional information if roads become impassable.
Darlington also will observe a two-hour delay Tuesday due to the potential for flooding and unsafe driving conditions, spokeswoman Tannika King said.
Drop-off for Pre-K to 8 will begin at 9:30 a.m. The sixth grade trip will depart as scheduled. Upper School students will be emailed a schedule for the day.
Polk County Schools has announced a two-hour delay as well.