Rome BOE to get update on safety improvements
The Rome Board of Education will meet in the cafeteria of Rome High School at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for its regular meeting, in which the high school will be the feature of the Focus on Student Achievement segment.
The board will caucus at 4 p.m. in the front conference room of the school at 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway. Board members will then go into executive session before the regular meeting begins.
The board will be updated on safety and security improvements the system has been looking into, including possibly adding two SROs — school resource officers — who would be split between the east and west side elementary schools. The idea of adding two SROs to cover elementary schools was brought up during a safety committee meeting last month.
Superintendent Lou Byars previously indicated that with additional funding — around $633,000 — coming to the system from lawmakers voting to fully fund the state’s Quality Basic Education formula in the Fiscal Year 2019 budget then adding the SROs would be likely. Next year’s budget bill has moved on from the General Assembly and is awaiting Gov. Nathan Deal’s signature.
The board will also receive the latest figures on collections of the current education local option sales tax. It will also look to adopt a resolution for Teacher Appreciation Week.