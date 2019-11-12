At today’s Rome Board of Education meeting, members will vote on whether or not to allow speed cameras to be installed in front of Rome High School.
There has been debate on the initiative, but police and school board members hope the cameras will help keep drivers at the speed limit in the school zone on Veterans Memorial Highway.
According to a one-mile impact study conducted by RedSpeed USA, the company that likely would install the cameras in front of Rome High School, 274 drivers exceeded the speed limit by at least 11 mph within 9 hours.
At an October meeting, school board members listened to both Rome police and a representative from RedSpeed USA, but put off a vote concerning the installation of speed cameras to discuss it further.
In that meeting, Greg Park with RedSpeed USA, along with Rome Police Department Chief Denise Downer-McKinney and Capt. Chris DeHart, had a 30-minute question and answer session with school board officials.
Tickets would only be issued during school hours, Park told the board, beginning an hour before school begins and ending an hour after it ends. And they would be only for violations of more than 10 mph over the speed limit.
When a possible violation is registered, it would be sent to RedSpeed USA — who would review it and then send the video footage and license plate photo to the police. The police would decide whether or not a ticket should be issued.
Along with the speed camera vote, the school board will also have the first reading of an alternative discipline plan. Superintendent Lou Byers said they hope to have the discipline plan approved by December’s caucus.
The school board will also discuss a proposal for a parking site for the new school buses.