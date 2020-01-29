3 RHS students semi-finalists for Governor's Honors program

Three Rome High School students have been selected to move on to the semifinals in this year’s Governor’s Honors Program competition.
Abigail Huggins (Communicative Arts), Thu Truong (Chemistry) and Alayna Weber (Writing) will be attending the state level interviews and auditions, which is the next step in this in-depth application process.
These interviews will take place at Berry College, and students will interview with college professors and other professionals who will work with the students eventually named as winners of the Governor’s Honors Program.
The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. Winners will attend a conference where they work with other students in their area of study and learn from adults who are working in the field.