The Rome High School Sound of the Seven Hills competed in a marching competition at Albertville High School in Northeast Alabama Saturday. The Wolves received the highest marks in all categories making them the 2018 Grand Champions of the 6th Annual Northeast Alabama Marching Invitational.
Judges graded Rome on marching, music and more. From the drum line to the color guard, scores were tallied at the end of the halftime show to give the performance an overall grade. Rome Band received all superior ratings, which are identified by a “one” in all categories.
All competing bands are then measured for Grand Champion, and Rome took home the top honor.
“One of the big realities is that when we travel to competitions like the Northeast Alabama Invitational, the bands in our class are excellent bands,” said Chad Hannah, Director of Bands for Rome City Schools. “We were very optimistic, because of the hard work our students have put in this summer and fall. However, it is hard to predict what a group of judges with pencils in the press box are going to think about what we do, so to receive this honor was really great for teaching our children that hard work pays off.”
Hannah went on to express his deep appreciation for the Rome community, parents and the school system.
“The old saying, ‘It takes a village,’ is evident when you look at our program. I tell our kids often that the best gift we can give to those who support us is to represent our school system in a positive way. Our band is made up of great athletes, students who excel academically and some are involved in other art programs we offer. I really feel like we have the best group of kids, because they are so talented in other areas. I am just so proud of what they have accomplished and we could not do it without the support of our community.”