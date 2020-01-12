The Rome City School Board is set to elect board officers at the next school board meeting which will take place at the RCS Central office at 508 E. Second St. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The board has two official positions -- chair and vice-chair. Right now, Faith Collins, who has served on the board for at least 12 years according to Rome City Schools’ website, serves as the board’s chair. The vice chair is Jill Fisher.
“I’m just waiting on the election,” said Collins when asked if she was expecting to keep her position.
Two policies will also be moved to second reading -- one regarding visitation and the next regarding an alternative discipline plan.
The board has had the alternative discipline plan in the works since November. The hope for this plan is to provide students who might have behavioral issues with resources like counseling. The need for the program comes from an “increase in students with violations of the code of conduct resulting in suspensions and tribunals leading to possible expulsions,” according to the proposal.
Superintendent Lou Byars has stated he is concerned with suspension numbers since the students were possibly going home to no resources, which does not rehabilitate bad behavior.
“Suspended students do not receive any services to help remediate the behavior problem,” the most recent copy of the plan stated.
The second policy headed to second reading involves a visitation policy that was introduced to board members during a December retreat they had in Atlanta at the Waverly Hotel. RCS attorney Chris Twyman said this policy is already in practice, but needs to be an official Rome City Schools policy as well.
The policy outlines who is and is not allowed to visit a school. Parents who want to visit have to give notice. Sex offenders are not allowed to visit a school unless their child attends the school.
Anyone who is on the sex offender registry list must receive approval from the superintendent for visitation.
Caucus begins at 4 p.m. in the superintendent’s office, and the regular board meeting starts at 5:45 p.m. in the board room.