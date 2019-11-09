In celebration of the new school buses that Rome City Schools will debut in 2020, the school system hosted the "Rollin' with RCS 2020" poster contest. This gave the students the chance to illustrate their excitement for the new school buses.
Derrion Jackson of Greenwood Academy received first place; Isael Luis-Sales of Anna K. Davie Elementary got second place; McKenna Mussleman from West Central Elementary came in third.
Leslie Dixon, the director of school improvement for RCS said the board received 45 submissions.
Each student who placed in the competition will have a pizza party in their class, along with recognition at the December school board meeting.